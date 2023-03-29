Beale 'heavily looking at data' as he compares Rangers trends this season

Michael Beale has been digging into the data behind Rangers’ early-season struggles under Giovanni van Bronckhorst as he looks to build on the progress of his embryonic tenure.

Beale remains unbeaten in the Premiership and has won 17 of his 19 fixtures at the helm, with the only defeat a painful Viaplay Cup final loss to Celtic, who also claimed a late draw at Ibrox in the league.

“Naturally I have been delighted with the majority of the games,” Beale told Rangers TV.

“To win 17 out of 19 and only lose one, albeit a disappointing one, has shown the progress and has shown that the players have taken on board the ideas.

“I have heavily been looking at the data from earlier in the season and maybe the whys and why nots of why things weren't perfect at certain times and been looking at some of the trends that have been in place the last two or three months that have enabled us to go on this run.

“These are the type of winning runs that we need to go on consistently now moving forward and obviously it is a chance for me to look again towards the recruitment and the future and what we might need.”