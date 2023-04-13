Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

I can promise you, of any other name in this list from any other club, who you would not want to be up against in a fight.

That would be Duncan Ferguson, or 'Big Dunc' as he is affectionally known.

A powerhouse of a man, he was every defender's worst nightmare. Not only scaring the opposition, but a few referees in his time.

It's comical to think of today's major stars up against him. I don't think they would make it on to the pitch because of pure fear. He represents an era of football many miss so much. He's a hero wherever he goes for the respect he commands, and ironically one of the most kind-hearted people in world football today.

