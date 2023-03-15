Arsenal's Bukayo Saka completed eight dribbles in the first leg against Sporting, the most by a player aged 21 or younger in a Europa League game since Calvin Stengs completed 10 for AZ against LASK in February 2020.

When failing to win a home first leg of a two-legged knockout tie in major European competition, Sporting have been eliminated in 21 of their previous 22 such ties.

Arsenal are without a win in their past three Europa League knockout stage games at home (D2 L1), with their last such win coming against Portuguese opposition, beating Benfica 3-2 in February 2021.

Sporting are winless in their past nine away games against English sides in major European competition (D4 L5) since beating Middlesbrough 3-2 in the 2004-05 Uefa Cup last 16.