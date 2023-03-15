'Beale's Rangers still striving for continuity in performance levels'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers return to league business this weekend, aiming to pick up where they left off performance-wise from the win at Easter Road, rather than another workmanlike display at home to Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

Results under Michael Beale, other than the disappointing Viaplay Cup defeat by Celtic, have pretty much been beyond reproach but as he continues to build towards next season, the manager would surely like to see greater continuity when it comes to performance levels from game to game.

It doesn’t take an analytical genius to detect that Beale’s side has performed best against teams who are more open while finding packed defences and well-organised units more difficult to break down.

It will likely be the latter they come up against on Saturday lunchtime as Stuart Kettlewell looks to build on his excellent start as Motherwell manager by taking something from their home fixture against Rangers.

Rangers look likely to be without Borna Barisic, arguably their best player against Raith, as his wife is due to give birth in their native Croatia, so it is timely to have Ridvan Yilmaz available again after four months out injured.

Beale could do with having Malik Tillman back as well as Rangers will need all the invention and creativity available to help them carve out another victory on the road and keep up a modicum of pressure on Celtic before their match later in the day against Hibs.