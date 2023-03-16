West Ham forward Michail Antonio has defended Spurs' boss Antonio Conte's decision not to sign a new contract at the club yet and dismissed suggestions the Italian should leave.

After limp exits in the FA Cup and Champions League recently, Conte's future has come under increasing scrutiny with some, including BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Chris Sutton, suggesting he should leave now to ease transition.

Antonio disagrees and told The Footballer's Football Podcast that argument "does not really make any sense".

"He still needs to do a job," said Antonio. "He's been away with illness and has not really been around the push the team himself. He might get into the top four again and I feel he should finish the season off.

"You can't really say someone's not committed because they haven't signed the contract yet - there might be reasons behind why and it might be because of his illness.

"If the club aren't happy, they have to make the decision."

Co-host Callum Wilson agreed, arguing Conte's ability was undoubted.

"He's an elite manager," he said. "Similar to players, unless the club are offering you something you cannot refuse, you probably wouldn't commit straight away.

"He's still under contract and has an obligation to be the manager. If they do end up in the Champions League, next season becomes a better test and he can build on his squad.

"It's an unbelievable club."

