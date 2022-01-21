Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves’ game at Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Tottenham’s reported £15m offer for Adama Traore has not affected the player’s attitude in training: “I don’t see any difference in his behaviour, his mentality or the way he works. I’m happy with him. He’s focused and he’s ready [to play].”

New signing Chiquinho is exactly the type of player Wolves are keen to sign: “He is someone the club has followed for a year – a player for the present and for the future. We need to understand which players will benefit the strong team we want.”

On Jonny’s return to fitness: “He needs to win confidence and be comfortable. His first step is to train with the team and I am very happy we have one more player in the squad.”

Wolves have no game next weekend and the players will have a rest: “I will give some days off. They have been working hard - a lot of meetings, a lot of training - so I will give them some days to be with their family."

