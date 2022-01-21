BBC Sport

Lage on Traore, Chiquinho and a week off

Published

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves’ game at Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Tottenham’s reported £15m offer for Adama Traore has not affected the player’s attitude in training: “I don’t see any difference in his behaviour, his mentality or the way he works. I’m happy with him. He’s focused and he’s ready [to play].”

  • New signing Chiquinho is exactly the type of player Wolves are keen to sign: “He is someone the club has followed for a year – a player for the present and for the future. We need to understand which players will benefit the strong team we want.”

  • On Jonny’s return to fitness: “He needs to win confidence and be comfortable. His first step is to train with the team and I am very happy we have one more player in the squad.”

  • Wolves have no game next weekend and the players will have a rest: “I will give some days off. They have been working hard - a lot of meetings, a lot of training - so I will give them some days to be with their family."

