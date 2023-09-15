Saturday's game at Wolves is one Liverpool should win if they have designs on competing for the title this season, according to BBC Radio Merseyside's Paul Salt on The Red Kop podcast: "If you are going for the top four, you can probably afford to draw this game. But if you want to be in the title mix, it is a game you have got to win.

"The way we have started, you would expect a victory and Liverpool have looked bang at it and like they are going to be a contender. If you start losing or drawing games like this one, then we can write it off.

"[In terms of the starting XI], I would not expect it to go too far from what we have seen in the first few games, and a front three of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah."

