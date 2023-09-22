Steve Cooper insists he will not rest on his laurels as he celebrates two years in charge at Nottingham Forest.

Cooper arrived in September 2021 with Forest floundering at the bottom of the Championship before taking the club up to the Premier League later that season and establishing top-flight football at the City Ground.

But the former Swansea boss is adamant he has not achieved enough and says he needs to be "obsessed" with continuing to improve.

"There is no entitlement," Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham. "Whatever good things we might have done over the last two years is not enough. It has got to be more. The supporters deserve to enjoy things, they’ve earned that."

"They’ve given unconditional support to the club in good and bad times since before I’ve come here so I have to be completely obsessed with getting the best from every single day. We are very together and you don’t always have that.

"All I want to do here is good things; two years here, okay, that’s fine but I’m only looking forward."

Cooper added that he understands what Forest means to the local community and the "responsibility" he holds.

"We love this football club and we love being here. But we understand the responsibility to do right by the fans. I know how much of an impact a football club can have on a community, especially in this city."

