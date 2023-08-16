Jurrien Timber said he is "gutted" to be sidelined for a lengthy period with an an anterior cruciate ligament injury that requires surgery.

Arsenal's £34m summer signing was forced off in Saturday's season opener against Nottingham Forest and the club said the defender "will be out of action for a period of time" without specifying a duration.

The Netherlands international posted on Instagram:, external "Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I've received.

"I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period. I'm blessed with a lot of great people around me. Together we will do anything to get back as soon and strong as possible.

"For now I’ll be supporting our team from the stands of course. Thanks for making me feel at home in such a short period of time, see you at The Carpet."