Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock: What the manager said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is "not convinced" that Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan deserved to be sent off despite what he thought was a poor challenge.

"When they go down to 10 men, we are in charge of the game, but at 2-1 you are never there," he tells BBC Scotland.

"Really disappointed to lose a goal from a set play. They have a fair size about them and we knew we'd have to stand up to them - that's British football.

"I thought we were really good in the game, first half. We arrived time and again in their box and we're a bit guilty of not putting the ball away. I thought my front two and two wide players were a handful.

"It's mad! I've been sent off before, but that was bizarre. I went and apologised to the referee there. I was convinced the ball was out! The ball boy's went missing second-half. I told the referee, I'm wrong, he has to send me off and I apologise. I'm hoping Sportscene can help me out there."