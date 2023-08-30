Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Kenilworth Road was a hive of activity when I arrived at the ground three hours before kick-off for the Gillingham cup tie. Workers in hi-vis jackets, hard hats and steel toe cap boots were applying finishing touches to the new Bobbers Stand and it was ready to go for the first time since the redevelopment.

Chief Executive Gary Sweet was also dressed similarly as he led his fellow directors around the new stand. Credit has to go to Gary for pulling this off and leading a whole team of staff, contractors and everyone else in achieving this mission in just three months.

We chatted to Gary in the old Nick Owen bar [now converted to a media room] with a beer in his hand and if anyone deserved a drink after working 18 hour days to get it done it was him.

So the test event has been done and was a big success. Now for Friday. And Friday will be very different. No disrespect to the Gills but the Luton fans were quieter than normal on Tuesday which can often be the case when teams come up against lower league sides as there’s an expectation and supporters feel the players don’t need them as much.

For the West Ham fixture it will be different. Luton’s first ever in the Premier League - although of course they’ve played top flight football in the past. The old girl will be rocking for the visit of the Hammers. The fans will be needed at the Kenny more than ever this season - they could just make the difference.

Tuesday was a landmark event in the club’s history with the new stand in place. On Friday the stadium will be buzzing even more and West Ham and the Premier League will get to witness what an intense and intimidating Kenilworth Road is like under the lights – I can’t wait.

