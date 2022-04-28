Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson have backed Southampton's set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse to "smash David Beckham's free-kick record out of the water".

The Saints captain scored his 14th direct free-kick in the Premier League to move four behind Beckham's mark - and Wilson has no doubt he will surpass the Manchester United icon's tally.

"He's an absolute technician from outside the box," Newcastle striker Wilson told the Footballer's Football podcast he hosts with Antonio.

"He can put the ball either side and you basically are asking your team-mates not to give away a free-kick against Southampton.

"He's got time on his side to break that record."

Antonio agreed with his co-host's verdict on the Saints midfielder.

"His free-kicks are as good as penalties," the West Ham forward said.

However, scoring from set-pieces is not something either Antonio or Wilson can relate to.

"I'm staying well away from those," Antonio said. "Hopefully one bounces off the crossbar, comes off my chin and goes in."

"Sniffing out rebounds!" agreed Wilson. "That's exactly what I'm doing."

Who are the best free-kick takers at West Ham and Newcastle?

And why did Antonio describe the Southampton/Portsmouth derby as "nuts"?

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds