Wolves boss Bruno Lage on Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Burnley: "I'm disappointed because I have seen these games too many times from my team this season.

"We were the better team, we played well and the way we should play. We didn't score a goal and one mistake and they score.

"The frustration and disappointment is we challenged the players with six games to go.

"We have a big chance to push for Europe again and we didn't score; we created chances, but we should have created more.

"The frustration is that when you look at the table, the way we are playing, we should be doing better.

"We controlled everything, we had the ball and the spaces, but the final third is hard for us. It is hard to have a chance and we are not scoring goals.

"That's a bit of everything, we don't have players scoring goals and we should be killing games with goals."