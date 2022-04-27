Man Utd v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last eight home league games against Chelsea (W3 D5), keeping five clean sheets in that run since a 1-0 defeat in May 2013.

Chelsea are winless in eight Premier League games against Manchester United (D5 L3) – only against Arsenal (19 between 1995 and 2005) and Blackburn Rovers (12 between 1992 and 1998) have they had a longer run without a win in the competition.

This is the first time the Red Devils and Blues are meeting on a Thursday in the Premier League, making it the 13th fixture in the competition to have been played on all seven days of the week. Man Utd are the first opponent the Blues have faced on all seven days.