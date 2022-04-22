Liverpool v Everton: What does the form show?

  • Liverpool have lost just one of their past 22 Premier League games against Everton (W9 D12), though it did come in this fixture last season.

  • Everton won 2-0 at Anfield last season, ending a 20-game winless away run against Liverpool in the Premier League (D9 L11). They’ve not won consecutive league visits to their Merseyside rivals since February 1986.

  • Jurgen Klopp's side are looking to complete the league double over Everton for just the second time in the past 10 seasons, previously doing so in 2016-17.

  • Last season was the first time the Toffees had kept a clean sheet in eight away league games against the Reds. They last kept consecutive away clean sheets against Liverpool in January 2004.