Liverpool v Everton: What does the form show?

Liverpool have lost just one of their past 22 Premier League games against Everton (W9 D12), though it did come in this fixture last season.

Everton won 2-0 at Anfield last season, ending a 20-game winless away run against Liverpool in the Premier League (D9 L11). They’ve not won consecutive league visits to their Merseyside rivals since February 1986.

Jurgen Klopp's side are looking to complete the league double over Everton for just the second time in the past 10 seasons, previously doing so in 2016-17.