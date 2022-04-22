Dutch legend Ronald de Boer has backed Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to be successful at Manchester United, provided he has the unconditional support of the board.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, De Boer said: "If he feels he can quietly do what he wants, that's the most important thing.

"He will look for what is missing in the squad and he needs the backing from the board.

"With the World Cup in November, the summer will only be a short period and that will be challenging for him."

De Boer coaches the academy at Ajax and has seen the coaching qualities Ten Hag will bring to Old Trafford.

"He has amazing work ethic and doesn't take anything for granted," he added.

"He is really focused on every aspect. At Ajax, he has really shaped the team how he wants. He is stubborn and not afraid to put players on the bench if they are not performing.

"Can he handle the pressure of the media and the fans? I think so, yes - but we'll have to wait and see."

De Boer's full interview is available from 1:43'00 on BBC Sounds