Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I thought Chelsea were bullied a bit in their defeat by Everton last weekend, which was strange to see. Thomas Tuchel's side are usually physically strong and difficult to play against, but not at Goodison Park.

I am expecting this to be a much easier afternoon for the Blues, however. Wolves have lost three games in a row without posing much of a threat, and it appears they have signed off for the season.

Bobbie's prediction: 2-0

Both teams have had some poor results recently but Chelsea should come out on top at home.

