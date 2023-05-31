Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

It would be nice to think that in 12 months’ time, we might be talking here about a good solid season for Everton Football Club, a season with a healthy league position, a run in the cups, but also a season of unity. What happens over the next few weeks might tell us if any of that will be possible.

Everton have just survived a nightmare of a campaign. Thankfully it ended well, but only just, and once again the fans can take great credit for the support they gave the team and the manager. They can’t be put through that again.

We’ll wait to see if and when new investment arrives and the form it takes. Will it mean new faces in the boardroom? Fans have been calling for change, and staying up won’t change that - so how that issue plays out will ultimately determine whether the disconnect that exists between them and those running the club can be repaired.

Good recruitment this summer will be key. Everton need to find players that can reverse the trend of the last two seasons. We’ve talked about the desperate need for strikers for months now, and while that’s still the case, the Blues will also want to strengthen in all areas of the pitch.

Sean Dyche was in no mood to celebrate on Sunday. He knows full well what will be required to change Everton’s fortunes and he knows it won’t be easy. His role in Everton’s survival shouldn’t be underestimated. He knew what he was coming into, but he stayed positive, stayed focussed, and he proved to be the right man for the job. He now needs the tools to make Everton competitive again.