Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Aston Villa’s expected capture of Pau Torres is the latest example of what a stellar job Unai Emery has been doing since landing at Villa Park.

The 26-year-old defender progressed through the ranks at Villarreal and, bar a loan spell at Malaga, has so far spent his whole career with the La Liga side.

That does not mean top clubs have not previously tried to prise him away and even this summer Bayern Munich were said to be keen, with Torres entering the final year of his contract.

But it is Emery who seems to have convinced the defender they should reunite, having been part of the manager’s Europa League-winning side in 2021.

Torres, who was part of Spain’s World Cup squad and has 23 caps to his name, is a left-footed, technically proficient defender who is good in possession.

He ranked in the top 5% of centre-backs in La Liga last season for progressive passes, carries and successful take-ons, according to fbref.com, external.

Despite being 6’3, the area of his game most questioned is his aerial and physical prowess, but even for a Villa side with heightened ambitions since Emery’s arrival, Torres could well prove something of a coup.