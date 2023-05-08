The Athletic's Adam Crafton believes Newcastle United still have what it takes to finish in the top four, which would exceed anyone's expectations from the start of the season.

Champions League qualification is still in the hands of Eddie Howe's side, who sit three points above fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I don’t think anyone came away thinking Newcastle are going to drop out of the top four. They should have enough over the next few weeks to make it.

"They have spent a lot of money, but the performances they produced are better than the squad you look at on paper.

"I don’t think anyone thought at the start of the season, or in January, that they would keep themselves up there."

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker said Sunday's defeat showed the gap between the Magpies and teams above them.

He said: "Newcastle have got a great foundation. It just shows where they are and where they need to be to get to that level.

"They need to recruit a bit more quality and have more than just a plan A."

Did you know?

Newcastle haven’t kept a clean sheet in their past seven Premier League matches and have let in 10 goals in this run - which is as many as they had conceded in their previous 18.

Arsenal became only the third side to beat Eddie Howe's Newcastle in the Premier League at St James' Park.

The Magpies have lost 18 of their past 21 league meetings with Arsenal.

