West Ham 'coming into form at the right time'

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo Coker believes Sunday's win over Bournemouth was enough to secure Premier League survival for the Hammers.

David Moyes' side are now six points clear of the bottom three - with a game in hand on all the teams below them.

Reo Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I would say that’s them safe. They are coming into form at the right time.

"Winning in Europe and that draw against Arsenal have given them great belief. That was the catalyst needed for this run. We all know it’s not about playing style or anything like that, it’s just grinding out results.

"When you look at these fixtures in the bottom half of the table, the Premier League has gone back to being grassroots Premier League now.

"When you look at these teams scrapping, that result was all West Ham needed. They are safe now, in my opinion."

Did you know?

West Ham won by four or more goals away from home in the Premier League for just the fourth time, with two of those coming since the start of last season under Moyes.

Scoring twice in the opening 12 minutes, this was the quickest the Hammers had found themselves 2-0 up away from home in a Premier League game since November 2009.

Declan Rice netted his third league goal of the season, his most in a season so far.

