Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He confirmed that every player that was involved in last weekend's defeat to Liverpool will be available on Sunday.

Frank joked that striker Ivan Toney is a "£100m player" and says he can "can mature like a fine wine" in a similar way to Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski.

On ending the season strongly: "I’m a big believer that if you carry momentum into the end of the season, you carry it into the next season. Every point and every performance is so important. Maybe we try different tweaks, but the focus is always on winning the next game."

Frank heaped praise onto David Moyes and West Ham: "It’s incredibly difficult to be consistent in this league. It’s about adding layers every single season. They’ve built a squad that can compete in the Premier League and Europe. European semi-finals two years in a row is an unbelievable achievement".

Frank says to not believe "everything you read in newspapers" in regards to David Raya potentially leaving this summer and added he is a "£40m+ goalkeeper".

On the performances of Kevin Schade: "Kevin Schade hasn't played consistently but we knew the potential was huge. We’ve had to build him up physically. He’s started four times in the last six. He’s adding more interesting aspects to his game so we are very pleased with his performances."

