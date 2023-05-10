Bournemouth looking for 'one pesky point' to assure safety

Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Bournemouth will approach the final three games of the Premier League season knowing that they are tantalisingly close to that cherished phrase - being “mathematically safe” from relegation.

The Cherries require only one more point to put themselves out of reach of the bottom three – while even that may not be needed if Leeds and Leicester fail to win all their remaining games.

After collecting three successive away wins at Leicester, Tottenham and Southampton, Saturday's visit to Crystal Palace - themselves now assured of another season in the top flight - should offer a sporting chance of nailing down that one pesky point.

Selhurst Park – never the easiest football ground to get to by road or rail – is set to be even more inaccessible than usual on Saturday, with engineering work and rail strikes forcing the cancellation of services to local stations. Any Cherries fans that do make it to the away end will hope for a better showing than their last visit there – an underwhelming 1-0 defeat in December 2019.

As the season winds down, there will be some silverware heading to Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth's women overcame Southampton FC Women in the Hampshire Senior Cup final at Portsmouth's Fratton Park on Tuesday.

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is already promising increased investment in the women's team, who have risen from regional leagues to the fourth-tier Women's National League Division 1 South West.

Meanwhile, the Cherries men's development squad have the chance to make it a county cup double as Fratton is again the venue on Wednesday for the men's Hampshire Senior Cup final, with Basingstoke Town the opposition.