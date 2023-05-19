How does Firmino compare to Liverpool's greatest goalscorers?

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Roberto Firmino finishes his Liverpool career as the club's 17th-highest goalscorer.

He has notched up 71 assists on top of his 109 goals in 360 appearances for the club.

Only Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman and Mohamed Salah have assisted more goals for Liverpool in the Premier League era.

Some 27 of Firmino's goals have come against top-six sides in the Premier League, while 22 have been scored in the Champions League.

"I've seen lots of great players and teams but he's in our top 20 goalscorers of all time and we've had some incredible goalscorers," said The Anfield Wrap's John Gibbons.

"He gave us assists and work-rate too, so could have scored many more, but he was a team player first. He could not have done better for Liverpool as a signing from Hoffenheim."

Firmino's career has often been entwined with Salah's and Sadio Mane's, and the trio formed one of the most feared attacking line-ups in Europe.

They scored 60% of Liverpool's Premier League goals during their 44-game unbeaten run between 2019 and 2020.

They became the most prolific front three in a Champions League season in 2018, combining for 29 goals, surpassing the 28 by Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

"Out of the three, Firmino was probably the least productive in terms of goals, but I don't think he's ever been under-rated," said former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy.

"When you talk about that famous Liverpool front three, people see them as a collective for what they all did in those seasons they had together.

"It's very unusual to get a trio who had the durability that Firmino, Mane and Salah had for so long."

