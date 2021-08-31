Swansea target Brentford's Fosu

Dafydd Pritchard, BBC Sport Wales

Swansea City are in talks to sign Brentford winger Tarique Fosu on a season-long loan, with a view to a permanent transfer.

The Ghana international played 49 games for Brentford last season as they won promotion to the Premier League.

But he has yet to feature for the Bees in this campaign, with manager Thomas Frank indicating earlier this month that he would be prepared to let the 25-year-old leave.

Swansea are in the market for wide attacking players after selling Jamal Lowe to Bournemouth earlier today.