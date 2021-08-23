Arsenal v Chelsea: The pick of the stats
Arsenal ended the weekend in the relegation zone after more than one game of the season played for the first time since August 1992.
Only Man Utd (295) have won more away games in Premier League history than Chelsea (253), with the Blues winning 61 away games in the capital – the most of any London-based side.
Mikel Arteta suffered his 20th defeat as Arsenal manager in the Premier League in what was his 60th game - while Arsene Wenger didn’t register his 20th defeat with the Gunners in the competition until his 116th game.