BBC Sport

Arsenal v Chelsea: The pick of the stats

  • Arsenal ended the weekend in the relegation zone after more than one game of the season played for the first time since August 1992.

  • Only Man Utd (295) have won more away games in Premier League history than Chelsea (253), with the Blues winning 61 away games in the capital – the most of any London-based side.

  • Mikel Arteta suffered his 20th defeat as Arsenal manager in the Premier League in what was his 60th game - while Arsene Wenger didn’t register his 20th defeat with the Gunners in the competition until his 116th game.