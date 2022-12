West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca and defender Nayef Aguerd face fitness tests after injury and illness respectively.

Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet are not yet fit enough to feature.

Brentford pair Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey are on the verge of a return from injury but this game comes too soon for them.

Frank Onyeka faces a late fitness test on a hamstring problem, but Shandon Baptiste remains out.

