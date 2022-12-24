St Mirren 3-1 Aberdeen: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen were frantic. Even in good times this season they have rarely looked in complete control of games.

They lack a calm presence in defence and midfield to recycle the ball in times of trouble, and it often means their fragile defence is exposed.

Stewart - named captain after signing this season - continues to be a concern at centre-back and put his team in real trouble. But their response to going down to 10 men was to remain disjointed for too long.

After throwing away a lead against Rangers in stoppage time on Tuesday, the pressure was on to deliver a performance. This will not have convinced anyone who harbours concerns about the team's direction, particularly away from home where it's three wins in 27 games.

Despite sitting in third, they only have one more point than they did at this stage last season, when they went on to finish 10th.