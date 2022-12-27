Dundee United midfielder Arnaud Djoum insists his team can lift themselves off the foot of the Scottish Premiership if they can replicate the mentality they showed in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hearts.

United would have moved above Wednesday's opponents Ross County had they not conceded a penalty converted by their former striker Lawrence Shankland, now scoring frequently for the Tynecastle club.

"I always said this team had a lot of quality but we just needed to bring the mentality, the hard work and the fighting spirit we brought against Hearts," said the Cameroonian midfielder.

"We have two players who went to the World Cup [Dylan Levitt and Aziz Behich]. We have a really good group.

"We have what is required but sometimes we have to show a bit more aggression.

"We have to take what we showed against Hearts into every single game. If we do that, we will have better results.

"We need points and we've got to do everything to win against Ross County."