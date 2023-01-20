Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s game at Leicester on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He is “sorry” for the last period with the departing Leandro Trossard: “The situation was difficult because I understood he wanted to leave. I’m sorry for the last period but we can play well with Leo and without Leo.”

He does not expect Moises Caicedo to leave this window: “He is very important for us. I hope he finishes the season with us. The best solution is that he finishes the season with us and for him, in the summer, it's better then if he changes teams.”

On the possibility of a new signing to replace Trossard: “I don't know if we will buy an attacker."

De Zerbi added: "That's more a question for the sporting director. We are scoring lots of goals and are at a good level. We have very good players. It's not so easy to improve this squad.”

He sees room for improvement in his high-flying side: "We are progressing, but I think we are around 60% of our potential right now. We can keep improving a lot. I don't know if top six is possible but we are trying. I believe in my players."

Levi Colwill is “a problem” for tomorrow’s game and De Zerbi confirmed Lewis Dunk will be partnered by either Adam Webster or Jan Paul van Hecke for the trip to King Power Stadium.

