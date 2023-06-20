Lamie earns manager praise for playing through pain

Stuart Kettlewell has praised Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie for playing through the pain and delaying hernia surgery until the club had guaranteed Premiership survival last season.

The 30-year-old reported back for the start of pre-season training on Monday with the rest of the squad.

"I need to pay testament to Ricki because a lot of players would have wanted to get that operation done instantly," manager Kettlewell said.

"Ricki still felt he could offer us something, he was still available. I know he would have wanted more game-time, but such has been the form of the guys at the back that it has been difficult to get into the team.

"But full marks, in the modern day where sometimes players are quite happy to miss training sessions and games, Ricki didn't miss a single thing.

"We got him in for surgery a wee bit earlier and that gave him the chance to start pre-season and make sure he is fully up to speed."