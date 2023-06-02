Ashcroft signs new two-year deal

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft has signed a new deal keeping him at the club for the next two years.

The 29-year-old has been a mainstay since his arrival in 2020 and made 42 appearances in last season's Championship title-winning campaign.

Ashcroft follows goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, long-serving full-back Cammy Kerr and homegrown midfielder Lyall Cameron in signing new deals since promotion was secured early last month.

“Delighted to get the deal done," said Ashcroft. "I have loved my three years at the club so far and I'm looking forward to hopefully a successful season in the top division."