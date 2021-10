Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba could move to Paris St-Germain, who believe they can land the 28-year-old for £50m. (Star), external

Meanwhile, United winger Tahith Chong is nearing a deal to join Birmingham on loan. The 21-year-old Dutchman has been out on loan in the past couple of years at Belgian outfit Club Brugge and German side Werder Bremen. (Telegraph), external

