Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay has joined the Wales backroom staff as assistant coach ahead of Euro 2024 qualifying in March.

The 31-year-old will still continue as first-team coach of Manchester United.

"Having grown up in Llanfyllin, I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Welsh setup," Ramsay told the club website., external

"There’s so much excitement around the national team and its recent success, it’s a great time to be joining."