Liverpool v Everton: Team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that forward Diogo Jota, who has been missing for three months with a calf injury, will come back into contention.

This game may come too soon for Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Arthur.

Fabinho could return from illness but Thiago is doubtful with a hip issue and Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate miss out.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is nursing a hamstring problem and is "touch and go at best", according to manager Sean Dyche.

Dyche added that Michael Keane, who played a behind-closed-doors game in midweek, is working hard to get match fit.

Long-term absentees James Garner and Ben Godfrey have returned to training following respective back and knee injuries but are not yet available.

