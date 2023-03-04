Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock: What the manager said
- Published
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes lamented the "cheapness" of the goals his side conceded at Ibrox.
“First half we never had any real threat in behind," he added on BBC Sportsound. "[Connor] Goldson and [Ben] Davies were allowed to squeeze the game and suffocate us.
"Second half we were far better. We brought Jordan [Jones] on to give us a threat and I thought he was really good.
On the decision not to award Kilmarnock with a second-half penalty for Allan McGregor's challenge on Rory McKenzie, McInnes said: "We should get a penalty, it’s bizarre we didn’t.
"It’s a foul before the corner is given. It’s an untidy challenge. I’ve only seen it from the one angle. The fourth official said VAR checked it."