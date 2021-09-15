Rodgers on winning the group, Tielemans' future & Napoli
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League game against Napoli.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Rodgers says he will treat the Europa League the same as he did last season: "My idea was to finish top of the group, so I select a side to go and win the games. Whatever team I put out, we'll look to get a positive result";
He says having been "unfortunate" with injuries over the past couple of years, the competition he now has within the squad is "very important".
On Youri Tielemans, who recently said in an interview he was keeping his options open regarding a new deal, Rodgers says "he gave an honest answer" and that "talks are ongoing". He adds: "There's no drama";
The Foxes boss describes opponents Napoli as a "Champions League club" and says they will be one of the favourites to go all the way.