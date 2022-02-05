Chelsea v Plymouth: Confirmed team news

Chelsea make just one change to the side that beat Tottenham in the Premier League nearly a fortnight ago.

Andreas Christensen replaces Thiago Silva, who has been on international duty with Brazil. Kenedy, who has not played for the Blues in nearly four years, is among the substitutes.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Sarr, Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi