BBC Sport

Chelsea v Plymouth: Confirmed team news

Published

Chelsea make just one change to the side that beat Tottenham in the Premier League nearly a fortnight ago.

Andreas Christensen replaces Thiago Silva, who has been on international duty with Brazil. Kenedy, who has not played for the Blues in nearly four years, is among the substitutes.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Sarr, Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Image source, Twitter/Chelsea

Plymouth make three changes to the team that beat Doncaster 3-1 away from home in League 1 last weekend. Panutche Camara, Danny Mayor and Jordon Garrick come in, replacing Ryan Broom, Adam Randell and Niall Ennis.

Plymouth XI: Cooper, Edwards, Wilson, Scarr, Gillesphey, Grant, Camara, Houghton, Mayor, Jephcott, Garrick

Skip twitter post
End of twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.