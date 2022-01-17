Former Toffees winger Pat Nevin says Everton remain a "fabulous club" but the problems go further than the dismissal of Rafael Benitez.

Nevin says the structural issues at the club need addressing, no matter who succeeds the Spaniard in the dugout.

"The last games have been horrendous and Everton have been in relegation form," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "But structurally there is something wrong there.

"Anyone who comes in will have all the same problems - imbalanced squad, £500m spent but far from a £500m team on the pitch.

"They need to sort it out and sort it out soon and they've not got long. Only two weeks left to buy in players and they do need some investment so they can stave off relegation."

