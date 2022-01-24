A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 African players and Arsenal make a significant contribution.

Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria)

Forward Kanu was a Champions League winner with Ajax in 1995 when only 19 years old, before becoming an Olympic gold medallist the following year.

He was signed by Arsenal in January1999 and in six seasons with the Gunners helped them win the Premier League on two occasions, including in 2003-04 when he was part of the 'Invincibles' squad. He went on to play at West Brom and Portsmouth and scored the winning goal for Pompey in the 2008 FA Cup final.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Although currently out of favour, Aubameyang will always be remembered for his two goals in the 2020 FA Cup final, which gave Arsenal victory at Wembley.

He joined the Gunners at the end of January in 2018 and made an instant impact, scoring 10 goals in 14 appearances in the rest of that campaign. He won the Premier League Golden Boot the following season with 22 goals - a figure he would match in 2019-20. To date, he has a fine record of 68 goals from 128 Premier League appearances.

Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo)

Adebayor played for four Premier League teams - Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace - and scored an impressive 97 times in 242 games.

He was named BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2007, but never won a trophy in English football.

Have your say on the top three Africans to play in the Premier League