Team news - Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Vicente Guaita is a notable change for Crystal Palace from the 1-1 draw with Brighton last time out. He returns in goal to replace Jack Butland.

The other home change sees Jean-Philippe Mateta come in for Eberechi Eze, who is on the bench.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Mitchel, Guehi, Olise, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Andersen, Edouard, Gallagher.