Howe on transfers, meeting the PIF governor and bonding trips
- Published
Alastair Magowan, BBC Sport
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media from Saudi Arabia before Newcastle’s friendly with Al-Ittihad FC this evening.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Newcastle are "close to getting a transfer over the line" - and that is believed to be Bruno Guimaraes. Howe confirmed that would not be the end of Newcastle’s activity: "I don't imagine that that would be the end of our interest in bringing in new players."
Howe said that he met Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) governor and Newcastle chair Yasir Al Rumayyan: "That was a great experience to hear his thoughts on the club, on his vision and how the future looks. I enjoyed that and I think the players enjoyed that. A lot of people around the PIF team have been here as well."
Howe deflected questions about criticism of the trip and said he hadn't had time to learn more about culture.
He also said players had been on trips to the sand, go-karting and other bonding activities.
The game tonight against a local side will only be 70 minutes.