Man Utd v Liverpool: Team news
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes and Fred are injury doubts for Sunday's game.
Marcus Rashford, who was forced off with a dead leg against Atalanta, and Anthony Martial - who has resumed training - will also be assessed but Raphael Varane is not expected to be fit.
Curtis Jones is back in training after missing Liverpool's last two games with a groin issue and could come into contention.
The trip to Old Trafford comes too soon for Thiago, who continues his recovery from a calf problem.
