Tuesday talking point: Dunk 'has to be included' for England

Scott McCarthy, WeAreBrighton.com:

Have you ever seen an entire football stadium stand up and give a standing ovation to a player for a goalline clearance? I hadn’t… until 17:40 BST on Saturday, 23 October 2021.

Gabriel Jesus’ effort was millimetres away from putting Manchester City 1-0 ahead at the Amex when suddenly, Lewis Dunk contorted his body into a shape normally reserved for Olympic-level gymnasts to produce a magnificent bicycle kick which hooked the ball off the line.

Even by Dunk’s high standards, it was an extraordinary piece of defending and one which had more than 31,000 people on their feet. The only person who would have failed to be impressed by it – a certain Gareth Southgate, no doubt.

Most Brighton fans seem to have accepted that Dunk will not add to his solitary England cap as Southgate does not rate him, for reasons which only the England manager himself can explain.

Dunk has proven himself time and time again at Premier League level that he is good enough to play international football. In Chris Hughton’s Brighton team he showed his defensive capabilities in a back four.

In a back three under Graham Potter, Dunk has demonstrated that he is as comfortable on the ball as any other English centre-back.

Before City’s superstars rocked up at the Amex at their scintillating best, Brighton’s Dunk-led defence was the third-best in the division behind City and Chelsea. Even after shipping four at the weekend, the Seagulls have still conceded only nine goals in nine matches.

England are next in action in November. Brighton could still be riding high in the battle for Europe when Southgate announces his next squad. If Southgate wants to live up to his declaration of picking players based on form rather than reputation, or who they play for, then Dunk surely has to be included.