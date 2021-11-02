Malmo v Chelsea: The key stats
- Published
Malmo have lost their three games against Chelsea in European competition by an aggregate score of 9-1.
Chelsea are unbeaten in their seven meetings with Swedish teams to date, winning four and drawing three against them across all competitions. The last three have all been against Malmo, with each of them ending in Chelsea victories.
Malmo have lost seven of their eight previous games against English opponents in European competition (won one), including each of the most recent four. The only time they’ve avoided defeat in such games came against Nottingham Forest in September 1995, winning 2-1 in the Uefa Cup.