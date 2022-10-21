Guardiola on chants at Anfield, Phillips and Brighton
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media ahead of Manchester City's Premier League home game against Brighton.
Here are the main lines from his new conference:
Guardiola said he didn't hear chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies by City fans at Anfield but said "if it’s happened I’m so sorry". He added: "It doesn’t represent what we are as a team and as a club."
The City boss said he was "pretty sure" the rivalry with Liverpool has not become toxic.
Guardiola revealed John Stones has been training for the past two days and that Kalvin Phillips is "much better".
He says he is "really happy" old friend Roberto De Zerbi has got the Brighton job. He rang to congratulate him but the pair have not spoken since.
City were the only Premier League team not to play in midweek but Guardiola doesn't feel it is an advantage, adding: "So for the last six years, the teams who don’t play in Europe have an advantage? It’s not important."