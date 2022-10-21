Guardiola on chants at Anfield, Phillips and Brighton

S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

P﻿ep Guardiola has been speaking to the media ahead of Manchester City's Premier League home game against Brighton.

H﻿ere are the main lines from his new conference:

  • Guardiola said he didn't hear chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies by City fans at Anfield but said "if it’s happened I’m so sorry". He added: "It doesn’t represent what we are as a team and as a club."

  • The City boss said he was "pretty sure" the rivalry with Liverpool has not become toxic.

  • Guardiola revealed John Stones has been training for the past two days and that Kalvin Phillips is "much better".

  • He says he is "really happy" old friend Roberto De Zerbi has got the Brighton job. He rang to congratulate him but the pair have not spoken since.

  • City were the only Premier League team not to play in midweek but Guardiola doesn't feel it is an advantage, adding: "So for the last six years, the teams who don’t play in Europe have an advantage? It’s not important."