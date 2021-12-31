Everton v Brighton: Team news

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to make his first appearance since August after recovering from thigh and toe injuries.

Manager Rafael Benitez would not clarify how many players are still ruled out after three successive fixture postponements because of Covid-19 cases and injuries.

Leandro Trossard missed Brighton's draw at Chelsea because of hamstring tightness but is expected to be fit to play.

Captain Lewis Dunk remains out.

