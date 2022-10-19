C﻿ameron Archer is available after being sidelined with illness.

L﻿ucas Digne is no longer wearing a protective boot and Gerrard says there is an "outside chance" he could be in the frame to face Newcastle on 29 October.

G﻿errard believes Villa are a better side now than when he took over in November.

Villa have one win in seven, prompting criticism of Gerrard, who added: "Every coach and manager you speak to will speak about time but I'm not going to hide away. I want to be judged on the now as well. I understand the situation we are in and how important it is to have a positive week."

O﻿n the form of Philippe Coutinho, Gerrard said: "He's pushing and trying. Like the team, he might just need some luck. But you don't lose talent and class. He blew the roof off Villa Park [when he arrived]. It is still there, my opinion on him won't change ever."

A﻿sked if he is calling on the character he showed as a player during this testing spell, Gerrard said: "I’ve had tough days. But tough days are OK because you need to use them as motivation for when better days come."

Gerrard added: "I’m a young manager, I take that and this is a tough period. But it’s a great challenge for me from a personal point of view. I want to prove to everyone I can change our situation. I’m here to fight and lead every single minute of every day and I have confidence in my ability to change the situation. I am game for these periods as I believe and know I can get through them."

A﻿sked if his players have the same desire to fight for the cause, Gerrard said: "I hope so. If you play for Villa it should be in your DNA. The players are fine. They are giving me all they have got. We know there is frustration for our supporters and we want to change that."