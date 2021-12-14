Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show, external

I spent most of my younger days consuming any Manchester City information I could get. My sources in those days were Shoot magazine, City match day programmes, books and collecting cards. I was obsessed with everything City and as a result could quote every statistic, the date of every trophy won and even the list of our board of directors: Mr Alexander (both of them), Mr Cousins, Mr Horwich, Mr Niven and so on.

Imagine my delight, a few years later, when I got to meet and get to know Mr Niven. I was working with Roger Reade and the team running the brilliant Junior Blues. My role was compering meetings that were held every week in the social club at Maine Road. Mr Niven came up with the pioneering idea to engage with young supporters and he attended Junior Blues meetings on a regular basis. I fondly remember him signing autographs always annotated with '....only the cream'.

He was, first and foremost, a City fan. He was also a fantastic servant to the club as a director from 1971 to 1995 and then one of the club’s life presidents. A gentleman and a war hero having seen active service in Burma with the Lancashire Fusiliers. He was made an MBE for his community work particularly around Moss Side.

Following his sad death, at the age of 97, my thoughts are with his son Ian, his family and friends.

Mr Ian Niven MBE was indeed 'only the cream'. May his dear soul rest in peace.