Brentford v Everton: Confirmed team news
- Published
Brentford manager Thomas Frank names two changes to the side which started in the 3-3 draw with Newcastle last weekend.
Charlie Goode and Frank Onyeka replace Mads Roerslev and Saman Ghoddos, who both drop to the bench.
Yoane Wissa is also available for selection again following an ankle injury.
Brentford XI: Fernandez, Goode, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Toney, Mbuemo.
Subs: Cox, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev.
Everton boss Rafael Benitez makes three changes from the 3-0 defeat by Manchester City last time out, as the Toffees' look to end a six-match winless run in the Premier League.
Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi and Salomon Rondon come into the starting line-up.
Fabian Delph and Demarai Gray start on the bench, while forward Richarlison is absent through suspension.
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Gordon, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Townsend, Rondon.
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Gray, Tosun, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Simms, Dobbin.